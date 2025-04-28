Last week big movie news broke: “Films made with AI can win Oscars,” announced The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Did you ever imagine you’d live to see that day? Um. Me neither.

As stunning as this is, an even more important development with societal implications was buried in the BBC article:

The use of AI in film became a hot topic after Adrian Brody took home the award for Best Actor for his role in The Brutalist at this year's Oscars ceremony in March. The movie used generative AI to improve the actor's accent when he spoke Hungarian. It then emerged similar voice-cloning technology was used to enhance singing voices in the Oscar-winning musical Emilia Perez.

It used to be actors had to spend months or even years training with a

vocal coach to craft a believable accent. Likewise, actors without musical skills had to spend countless hours mastering them. Reportedly, Ryan Gosling spent months learning to sing and play the piano for La La Land. Renee Zellwegger had to undergo similar training to play Judy Garland in Judy.

Now Along Comes AI

In other words, we have a ChatGPT situation on our hands. Anyone with a teenager in their life is well aware that many high school students don’t bother writing essays anymore. They let AI do it for them.

And why not? Apparently, it can already…

· Write a compelling, grammatically flawless paper.

· Fake accents.

· Manifest musical abilities where none exist.

Now, For a Hypothetical Exercise…

Imagine it’s 5-10 years from now. The Singularity has occurred. We achieved artificial super intelligence (AGI). This means we now have beyond genius-level sentient self-aware AI.

And this AI can do anything flawlessly.

How does life change?

Take billiards. In this scenario, an ASI could determine the exact trajectory of every pool shot to sink every single ball on the table every time.

Now take gambling. What happens to Las Vegas when AI can tell you the exact combination to win every game of chance from Blackjack to Roulette?

Next, the stock market. What happens to the global economy when ASI can discern geopolitical patterns no human could ever predict, enabling it to predict without fail which stock will rise and which will fall?

Finally, let’s discuss the arts. For all of human history, we’ve revered musicians who learned their craft the hard way—years and years of practice. Centuries later, we are still awed by composers like Bach, Beethoven, Mozart due to their extraordinary creative gifts, borne from deep self-mastery.

Art’s Uncertain Future

But if anyone—no matter how musically inept—can suddenly use ASI to compose a beautiful symphony, what happens to artistic appreciation? This last concern is no idle one. Already, seemingly anyone with WIFI can use AI to produce professional grade music—even if they have zero innate talent.

When I think of my favorite rock bands like the Doors, the reason their music still connects with audiences is it’s clearly people-produced. Ray Manzarek, the keyboardist, spent years honing his craft. Ditto for guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore. And of course, Jim Morrison, the lead singer, wrote personal songs based on his lifelong love of poetry.

Though the band broke up in 1971 with Morrison’s death, The Doors continues to reach new generations of fans based on the lightning in the bottle magic they captured with their unique sound. That sound is informed by fallible humans who produced music informed by unique life experiences.

Years of Practice = Not Needed Anymore?

Jim, John, Ray, and Robby didn’t roll out of bed one day and just start making music. They spent hours and hours together practicing, developing their material. Like all human artists, their specific genius emerged based on iterative trial and error, discovering what worked and what did not.

Should we achieve ASI, anyone will be able to create any type of music without spending one minute learning how to play. There will be no need to spend hours training on an instrument, taking singing lessons, writing song lyrics, much less practicing with your bandmates.

From an artistic standpoint, what value will we place on future artistic expressions originating from a computer and not from a human mind? Undoubtedly, there will be purists who only recognize art made by people. But will their voices get drowned out by the economic forces of our instant gratification culture—one that values novelty and speed to market?

Scarcity vs. Abundance

The truth is, a tiny fraction of accomplished artists produce the lion’s share of the music people actually buy. As this link to ChartMasters makes clear, only the top 200 artists make 95% or more of the streaming revenue across platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. This reality underscores the dominance of a limited number of successful artists.

And until now all those artists could play their own music—on their own. However, in the future, we have to wonder—what will it do the music business when literally anyone can be the next Drake, Beethoven, or Madonna.

If and when ASI allows us to create anything perfectly—without effort—how will we decide what is truly valuable? This may be the first time you’ve ever thought about this. Faced with this reality, what are your thoughts on the future of art life on demand?