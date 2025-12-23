I played my first paintball game in high school.

Instantly, I was hooked. It didn’t even bother me how much the paintball pellets hurt when they struck, nor the black-and-blue bruises they left all over my body.

Years later, I jumped at the chance to play again when my girlfriend at the time invited my buddies and me out for a charity tournament.

There was just one problem: the opposing team brought their own professional equipment. Amateurs, my friends and I used the generic paint guns the venue offered.

The quality difference was night and day. With insanely accurate guns, our opponents picked us off absurd distances.

None of our paintballs came anywhere close to hitting them.

Ten minutes in, the imbalance was undeniable. There was no way we could win. All the fun melted away.

The Uneven Playing Field To Come

That kind of asymmetry is how things will go if brain chips ever go mainstream. Recent news of Tom Brady cloning his pet got me thinking about such capabilities, especially the idea we may soon have a lopsided society: the cognitively enhanced and everyone else.

Before I go further, I should state I’m profoundly against Neuralink and brain chipping. If you want to learn why, please read my blog on this topic. That’s not my focus today; I want to explore ways in which we may soon resemble a feudal society 2.0.

Ken Follett’s World Without End gives a useful mirror. Whenever I read historical fare, I’m struck by the gulf between lives of the nobility and peasants. Start with literacy. Hundreds of years ago, most people couldn’t read. Not even their own names. Only a small fraction of society enjoyed such privileges.

Literacy Was Once a Luxury

Think about that.

You’re reading this right now. It won’t be the only thing you read today—although it should be. Do a quick inventory of what you’ll read today: emails, social media posts, street signs, agreements, blogs, newspapers (online and in print), book chapters, your children’s homework, etc. The list goes on and on.

And yet, if you lived in the Middle Ages, there’s a good chance that door would be closed to you.

That’s not all.

The educated classes also knew things commoners didn’t. Privileged with an education, they had a better understanding of natural phenomena, including the weather, as well as astronomy, accounting, and the latest medical techniques. Without such information, many peasants toiled in ignorance, relying on superstition and (often erroneous) folk beliefs.

Could that kind of gap return? Absolutely.

A Coming Intelligence Competition

Another way to contemplate the coming future may be as an arms race. We’d all prefer to live in a world where nuclear weapons do not exist. Sadly, that’s not the case. Since 1945, the specter of nuclear Armageddon has haunted humanity. And yet, the biggest deterrent to global annihilation has never been promises. People can and do break their word all the time. A dangerous country can make every assurance they will not bomb their neighbor, then change their mind and wipe them out.

Instead, the real reason we haven’t seen widespread death from nukes is the concept of Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD). A fragile peace has been maintained for decades because sane nations fear violent reprisal.

When it comes to the quest for intellectual abilities, we can expect another arms race. Without guardrails on how far people can upgrade their minds, a contest may ensue to be the smartest person out there. Far-fetched as it now sounds, there may come a day when, using technology, parents compete against one another to have the brightest child.

Something similar already takes place in academia. Parents try to one-up each other, hiring personal tutors for their kids to ace the college exams. The same thing is true for sports. How many parents do you know who have paid coaches to improve their child’s pitching in baseball or dribbling in basketball?

To be clear, I’m not criticizing that. Our family has done it too: sports training, music lessons, the whole thing. The point is just how natural it is for humans to compete. It’s an immutable part of life. What’s going to change is our abilities.

When Advantages Become Permanent

If brain-computer interfaces go mainstream, there will be many well-meaning families that upgrade their children. Not only that, but they may invest in physical advantages too: robotics, exoskeletons, prosthetics.

That day isn’t here yet, but it’s coming.

If we don’t want to live in a divided society where some enjoy advantages that dwarf everyone else, we must start thinking about these issues. The story I told about playing on an uneven field was an annoyance that ruined a fun afternoon. What happens when life itself fills up with people so enhanced, mentally and physically, that the average person can’t realistically compete?