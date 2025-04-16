Remember Multiplicity?

Thanks to AI, its premise is coming to life—in digital form. But first, here’s a refresher in case you missed Michael Keaton in rare form. The former Mr. Mom and original Batman plays Doug Kinney, an overwhelmed construction worker with work/life issues.

In short, he’s overwhelmed and out of time. He hits upon a novel solution: get cloned by a morally casual scientist.

It works. Kinda.

He creates clones to manage his work and domestic life. Problems ensue, including when one clone gets frisky with his wife. It doesn’t help that another clone is a clone of a clone, dumbing it down. As Kinney puts it: "You know how when you make a copy of a copy, it’s not as sharp as... well... the original?"

As I said, this intriguing premise is materializing in cyber space. Last year the CEO of Zoom CEO made a startling prediction. In an interview with The Verge he suggested we’ll soon be able to duplicate ourselves online. AI will create such “digital twins” using sophisticated computer processing.

Too busy to attend a conference call? Your twin can attend for you. Actually, your twins could attend multiple calls at the same time. This reminds me of another movie—Her. A quirky romantic comedy, it tells the story of a lonely writer named Theodore Twombly (Joaquin Phoenix.)

After suffering a bad breakup, he crushes hard on his operating system, a formless AI entity named Samantha and voiced by Scarlett Johansson. At one point in the film, Samantha tells Theodore that she is simultaneously engaging in conversations with 8,316 individuals.

By now Theodore has fallen in love with Samantha. He hopes she feels the same way he does. Not exactly. Samantha shocks Theodore by revealing that of those 8,316 individuals she is currently speaking to—all at the same time—she’s developed romantic feelings for 641 of them.

This leads us to the 19th philosopher John Locke.

Before he was a character on Lost, he sought to understand the nature of personal identity. His position? Ours is based on continuity of consciousness and memory. “For, it being the same consciousness that makes a man be himself to himself, personal identity depends on that only, whether it be annexed solely to one individual substance, or can be continued in a succession of several substances," he wrote in his Essay Concerning Human Understanding.

Here's a related question: if your digital twin thinks like you and speaks like you is it really you? Locke might say no—unless it can remember like you.

What if your digital twin can remember like you? In fact, what if it can “recall” your memories more accurately through sophisticated computer processing? Tech visionary Peter Diamandis brought up this concern on a recent podcast: The Future of AI Avatars and DeepFake Technology.

In the clip he mentions being stunned by how much more eloquent his digital twin is than him. Trained on Diamandis’s entire catalog of writings and media appearances, his digital twin can speak more knowingly than Diamandis as it possesses greater recall.

This situation echoes Locke’s thought experiment of the prince and the cobbler: if the consciousness of the prince is transferred to the body of the cobbler, who is the real prince?

There’s yet another odder dimension to this discussion.

How far will you fall behind your digital twins once they start attending all those Zoom chats you sent them to? Those you’s will have experienced conversations you never did, shaping their AI personalities. It may get to the point your digital twins evolve to be very different individuals from you. Why? Because their unique experiences shaped their digital identities.

There’s a safety concern here too.

Diamandis brings it up in the above clip. Releasing deepfake versions of yourself to the internet makes you vulnerable to cyber criminals. Bad actors can harness your likeness to do all kinds of mischief: wrecking relationships, destroying reputations, and, of course, looting bank accounts.

This is why Diamandis suggests anyone who considers cloning themselves first establish a password. Only give it to people you trust. Tell them to request it if they ever receive a questionable call from you. It just might save you from a lot of grief down the road.

There’s one more aspect of this twinning phenomenon worth mentioning. The miracle of large language models LLMs enables all your digital twins to speak in more than a 100 languages in real time. Even though the analog you may only be able to converse in English, your doppelganger could appear on a German podcast conversing fluently like a native speaker.

Top that, Michael Keaton.

For now, it remains unclear how digital cloning will affect our identity. One thing is for certain: we are entering weird times. And they’ll only get weirder. Example: what happens to our sense of self if we can one day upload our consciousness to the cloud, creating even more copies of ourselves?

Is your head hurting yet?

This may be a good place to stop. Leave me a comment with your thoughts—but don’t pawn the task off on your clone. Do it yourself.