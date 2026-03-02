A few years ago, I had a very enlightening conversation with a veteran several decades older than me. “You know the high-definition video most people have in their homes now?” he asked me in 2017. “What if I told you the military was using that technology back in the 1980s when I was stationed?”

That exchange came back to me recently as I thought about AI. You see, this veteran isn’t the only person to inform me there may be a huge difference between the commercial technology you and I enjoy and the advanced version the government has at its disposal. Several military officers told me something similar: public technology is years behind what’s actually available to those working in the upper echelons of state defense.

This is reasonable from a certain standpoint. If you were a high-ranking military officer or a head of state, it would be in your best interest to keep your discoveries hidden, especially if you were concerned about hostile powers. To maintain your edge, you’d keep your research and development under wraps. In The Art of War, strategist Sun Tzu said, “All warfare is based on deception.”

Sun Tzu wasn’t alone. Centuries later, Robert Greene would package the same logic for modern power games in his book, The 48 Laws of Power. Both advocated misdirection as the ultimate way to keep your enemy off-guard. Tzu wrote: “When able to attack, we must seem unable” and “Be extremely subtle, even to the point of formlessness.”

Corporate America understands this strategy well. Companies pour vast resources into keeping their R&D activities covert lest their competition best them. They too, know the power of keeping secrets so as to create and maintain market dominance. “Loose lips sink ships,” is the prevailing logic. Business leaders grasp the power of a moat. If your rival learns your trade secrets they can exploit it to their gain and eat your lunch.

There’s a topical connection to this discussion. By now, you may have heard last week’s news: Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth blacklisted leading AI company Anthropic.

As Yahoo News reports:

Hegseth’s announcement comes shortly after President Donald Trump ordered all federal agencies to immediately stop using Anthropic’s artificial intelligence system after the company refused to hand over full control of the software to the military. Hegseth said Anthropic was trying to “seize veto power over the operational decisions of the United States military.” “Anthropic’s stance is fundamentally incompatible with American principles,” Hegseth wrote. “Their relationship with the United States Armed Forces and the Federal Government has therefore been permanently altered.”

If we step back to consider what’s really going on, there’s a bigger game happening with AI we often do not discuss but should. Months ago, I wrote about the new arms race, arguing that AI is much more dangerous than the nuclear bomb. Before reminding you why, let’s recall these parts of my article for context:

1. The biggest and most profitable organizations on Earth are racing to achieve Artificial Super Intelligence (ASI). And they’re pouring huge gobs of money into winning this race. 2. Intelligence in our world means an IQ score of 130. ASI suggests an IQ of 12,952.

Here’s one reason I suggest AI is deadlier than a nuclear bomb from my same article: “Whoever gets ASI first can design and produce any weapon—nuclear or otherwise—and then design intelligent systems to ensure they’re forever safe from reprisal.”

The key to fathoming what’s going on militarily begins with this acknowledgment: humans struggle to understand super intelligence. We can only begin to grasp its implications through analogies. Consider the differential between the smarts of a gnat and Albert Einstein to grasp the disparity.

I bring all this up not for idle philosophical pondering but because it has practical considerations. Over the weekend, the U.S. escalated attacks on Iran, assassinating Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei. Months before that, the U.S. was involved in another military operation on the other side of the globe: the capture of Venezuela’s president Nicholas Maduro.

According to Fox, an eyewitness stated that the U.S. used advanced technology, sonic weapons, to be exact, in the raid.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt went so far as to share the claim on X, reading the witness’ words in the following remarkable statement:

“We were on guard, but suddenly all our radar systems shut down without any explanation,” the witness said. “The next thing we saw were drones, a lot of drones, flying over our positions. We didn’t know how to react.” The witness then described watching roughly 20 U.S. soldiers deploy out of roughly eight helicopters over the base. “They were technologically very advanced,” the guard said. “They didn’t look like anything we’ve fought against before.” “We were hundreds, but we had no chance,” he said. “They were shooting with such precision and speed; it felt like each soldier was firing 300 rounds per minute.”

Armed with this knowledge, no pun intended, let’s return to the veteran’s remarks I started this article with. If we accept the fact that militaries, much like companies, are incentivized to perform R&D secretly, it’s believable that the AI we think is so advanced now may be years behind what the government is actually using.

In that case, defense insiders may have clandestinely achieved technological breakthroughs the public can scarcely imagine. Okay, fine. Then, why is Pete Hegseth so incensed Anthropic won’t play ball? Unclear.

But I will say this, if I were in an AI arms race going up against China for the fate of the world, I’d take Tzu’s advice: “All warfare is based on deception.”

Maybe all this public posturing is to make our rival think that the U.S. needs Anthropic’s technology to stay competitive. Because, if there is any truth to the claims of sonic weapons, much less super soldiers involved in the Maduro capture, America possesses far more capabilities than the public has been led to believe.