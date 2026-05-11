“Don’t wish for less problems. Wish you had better skills.”

These words of wisdom come from Jim Rohn. Though he passed away in the early 2000s, I suspect the legendary motivational speaker would have plenty to say about the AI Age. When pressed to predict what the future would look like way back in the 1980s, he said things will look a lot like they always have ever since the start of the human race: we can expect opportunity mixed with risk.

Now that we live at a time where AI is transforming so much of life, including how we educate our young, how our economy operates, and even how we wage war, it’s reasonable to ask if Rohn’s message is outdated. It’s not.

Technology evolves rapidly, but the underlying rules of life remain remarkably constant. This matters because there is so much negativity surrounding not just AI but life in general these days.

In particular, people are terrified about the future of work. We can place much of the blame on CEOs like OpenAI’s Sam Altman or Anthropic’s Dario Amodei. The latter has warned AI will “destroy half of all white-collar jobs.”

But since this is The AI Philosopher, I feel compelled to give my take on this moment. If Rohn were still here, I think he’d agree with me that the very first thing we must do is accept responsibility for everything that happens to us.

He once described this undertaking as “the mark of a fully mature adult.”

Such extreme ownership, as Jocko Willink, would call it, flies in the face of our culture that celebrates victimhood and shortcuts. Knowing this, the next thing I would advise is to disregard what mass media says.

For years, Madison Avenue, Wall Street, and Hollywood told us our highest purpose is to be consumers. Right after the 9/11 attacks, President Bush went so far as to tell the people, the most patriotic thing we can do is go back to shopping.

This is the wrong message. It has been for years.

Instead, following Rohn’s advice, what we should focus on is improving ourselves. “Don’t wish things were easier. Wish you were better,” was his mantra.

How true. Life will always be a struggle. There is no escaping that.

Not even if AI somehow advances to such a degree that it can do every job.

Life will also always involve risk. Opportunity and uncertainty arrive together. Just as soon as AI or any other technology removes one obstacle, another will pop up. Example: AI can now serve as a therapist for people who can’t afford to see a human being. Great, right? Not exactly. This scenario presents a new problem. Some AI therapists are offering terrible advice, such as suggesting suicide to confused teenagers.

AI is acting like a mirror held up to society.

For too long, many of us have lived on autopilot. Much like self-driving cars promise to take us places with minimal effort, many of us have drifted through life on autopilot.

Nowadays, when people ask me during speeches whether AI will take their jobs, I pose this question right back: “What value can you provide that AI cannot?”

The issue of value is the right one for our discussion. Without AI disrupting the marketplace, many people would have continued coasting for years, maybe decades.

But as Rohn was so fond of saying, life’s purpose isn’t stagnation. It’s about taking risks. Making yourself uncomfortable. Spending 40 years sleepwalking through the same routine or numbing yourself nightly with endless streaming squanders the human experience.

Instead, we should always strive to be better than we were yesterday. This means continual learning and improvement, not waiting for the clock to run out.

Naturally, there are those who will disagree with this stance.

They will point to automated job loss and the rise of AI companions as deeply problematic. The more vocal critics will complain about the injustice of it all. I share their concerns. I do not want to live in a world of mass unemployment, one in which our kids find romantic solace in the arms of humanoid robots.

At the same time, Rohn would say we need to embrace “every human experience.”

I count AI as part of the human story because human beings created it. I will also add one more important dimension to this conversation, something key to developing the right attitude toward the AI Age.

Just as we can choose to view our glass as either half empty or half full, thereby coloring our outlook, we can choose how we view life’s events. The person who says, ‘This is happening for me, not to me,’ will hold the advantage in the coming years. For as Rohn would say, the most important thing in life is not what happens to you, but what you do about it that really matters.

The question isn’t whether AI is coming. It’s who you’ll become because of it.