The AI Philosopher

The AI Philosopher

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Paul Moody's avatar
Paul Moody
18h

“Don’t wish for less problems. Wish you had better skills.” I like that. The financial corollary would be "Most people don't have an earning problem, they have a spending problem". It's a matter of perspective.......

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Diana Lowe's avatar
Diana Lowe
19h

Love this title! I think that is what a lot of users think it will do. Can't wait to read the article.

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