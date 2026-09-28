It’s been said we only use 20% or less of our brain’s capacity. What if we tapped into all 100%? That’s the premise of the movie Limitless starring Bradley Cooper.

Haven’t seen it? It’s worth a watch.

At the outset, Eddie Morra (Bradley Cooper) is a writer with immense promise who cannot focus long enough to finish his novel under contract. Slovenly and prone to drinking to escape his problems, his girlfriend cuts him loose for being a loser.

And then a long-lost friend gives Eddie a mysterious pill called NZT-48 that turns him into not just any genius but one boasting a four-digit IQ.

His languishing manuscript? Done. Eddie blasts out a classic in days that leaves his publisher breathless with delight.

Money problems? Gone. After securing a small loan from a shark, Eddie parlays it into a staggering windfall on the stock market.

Eddie is so jacked into superintelligence that when a group of thugs try to jump him on the subway, he instantly recalls every kung fu movie he ever saw, busting out moves like he was Bruce Lee.

Rewatching this film last night, it occurred to me there’s a world of difference between intelligence and wisdom.

You see, Eddie might be able to run circles around Einstein in the smarts department, but he’s not wise.

If he were, he’d have paid off the shark who gave him seed money the second he hit it big on the stock exchange. Instead, Eddie dilly-dallies for too long, provoking the shark with the hair-trigger temper, leading to his downfall.

This discussion has implications for the AI Age.

Last week USA Today reported, “President Donald Trump announced that artificial intelligence will now be referred to as ‘superintelligence’ in United States documents at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday, Sept. 22.”

The president explained his reasoning this way: “The use of the word ‘artificial’ makes intelligence fake. It makes it sound fake and it is not fake. It’s actually amazing, but we have to be careful. In fact, it is exactly the opposite of what it purports.”

I disagree with Trump about the name change for several reasons, chief among them that we already have the term ASI, for artificial superintelligence, making any name change confusing.

But he’s not wrong about the profundity of this technology.

Just weeks before this announcement, OpenAI claimed to have cracked one of the hardest mathematical puzzles that has long confounded humankind.

As Nature reports:

The artificial-intelligence company in San Francisco, California, announced on 8 September that it has generated a solution to the most commonly used physical model of fluids — the Navier–Stokes equations — showing that they can break down. Whether this could happen was one of the seven Millennium Prize Problems selected by the Clay Mathematics Institute in Denver, Colorado, at the turn of the twenty-first century. Solutions to the puzzles, considered some of the thorniest in mathematics, come with a prize of US$1 million. OpenAI posted a preprint describing the result on its website.

Impressive as this accomplishment is, it doesn’t reveal wisdom, only smarts.

This matters because as Limitless shows us, smarts can only get us so far. We need both. As science fiction novelist Isaac Asimov writes, “The saddest aspect of life right now is that science gathers knowledge faster than society gathers wisdom.”

Truer words were never spoken.

They matter because, increasingly, people are turning to AI to not just solve thorny math problems, but to advise them what to do.

As People reports:

Young people in the United States are increasingly turning to AI chatbots for mental health advice, according to a new study that found 1 in 8 kids and young adults rely on AI to solve problems. The study, published Nov. 7 in the JAMA Network Open, surveyed 1,058 kids and young adults aged 12 to 21 between February and March 2025. Overall, 13% reported using AI for mental health advice. Among those, 66% engaged at least monthly and 93% found the advice to be helpful. Young adults aged 18 to 21 were most likely to use AI for counseling, with 22% saying they had turned to a chatbot for mental health advice.

That’s not all. Many people, not just the very young, are turning to AI for love advice and more. As Business Insider reports:

AI is taking on a new role in human relationships. A Pew Research Center survey published last month found that one in five adults aged 18 to 29 said they used AI chatbots for emotional support or advice. A new YouGov survey found that 13% of US adults, and 23% of those under 30, said they had shared a secret or problem with a chatbot that they hadn’t told a human.

This brings us back to the AI name change. Does possessing superintelligence naturally confer wisdom?

My answer is yes, but with a very big caveat.

Let’s start with my yes answer. It’s well known that the companies behind frontier models, such as OpenAI and Anthropic, trained them on every single written word they could find.

While I disagree with such intellectual theft on moral grounds, I cannot help but think reading every single book, especially great literature cannot help but imbue AI with tremendous perspective.

How could it not?

There’s a reason we encourage people to read the classics. In my own life, I can point to many wonderful books that enhanced my thinking over the years.

AI can draw on those books and so much more.

Now for the caveat. A vast gulf exists between reading about life and living it. Wisdom comes from the latter.

To appreciate why, we must discuss another film: Good Will Hunting.

In one famous scene, psychologist Sean (Robin Williams) sits with Will (Matt Damon) at a park bench. The duo have been slow to warm up to each other, especially since Will thinks he is smarter and therefore better than the headshrinker he has been assigned to work with.

In one last attempt to take power back, Sean acknowledges Will is a genius. But his mental prowess stops at book smarts. Will hasn’t any real lived experience, the type Sean possesses. “You’re just a boy,” says Sean. “You don’t have the faintest idea what you’re talking about.”

This is the situation we find ourselves in now. While AI is getting smarter by the nanosecond, it still woefully lacks the wisdom that comes from living and being in the world, giving people the edge.

Will that last? I am not so sure.

Why not? Because as advanced as AI has become in just the last few years, I’d argue we haven’t seen anything yet.

Just wait until AI makes the leap from digital to physical in the form of robotics. Once that happens and AI can experience life alongside us, it may very well grow in wisdom.

If and when that day comes it would do well to heed this sagacious advice from another great mind, Socrates: “The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing.”