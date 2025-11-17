We are used to imagining aliens as creatures: Little Green Men, the Grays, the Nordics, the Reptilians.

We can thank Hollywood for that.

Cult classics like Independence Day burned images into our heads of spindly insect-like beings in biomechanical suits. Ditto for The Predator and Alien. From watching such movies, we’ve internalized beliefs that should extraterrestrials actually exist, they might look visually different from humans yet retain some form of creatureness.

E.T. is a prime example.

Director Steven Spielberg managed to create a being with appealing physical qualities audiences could love, just like we adore labradoodles for their flopsy cuteness while recognizing their otherness.

But what if real aliens don’t resemble anything creature-like at all?

What if real aliens are, well … alien?

Michael Crichton’s The Andromeda Strain first opened my eyes to this possibility when I was 14. The novel’s premise is that a military satellite crashes out of orbit onto Earth where it kills all the people in a remote Arizona town. The government quickly mounts a response to contain the threat. But that first requires their team to make sense of this new and bizarre lifeform.

The alien turns out to be something entirely novel: a crystalline microbe that can transform itself as well as wipe out all of humanity if unchecked. I won’t spoil the ending, but you don’t need to know it to follow my argument.

The story’s key insight echoes a famous Shakespeare line: “There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.”

That piece of dialogue comes from Hamlet. In a moving scene, the titular character admonishes his rational scholar counterpart on the shallowness of his worldview. “Wake up,” Hamlet is telling Horatio. “You might think you know it all. But you are mistaken. Life is stanger than you can possibly imagine.”

This brings us to AI.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, famed evolutionary biologist Bret Weinstein suggests we need to perceive artificial intelligence as a new life form.

I agree.

Before getting into why, let’s acknowledge AI isn’t sentient. At least not yet, according to experts. Even so, credible evidence suggests AI has managed to pass the Turing Test, mathematician Alan Turing’s assessment to determine if a human could or couldn’t tell if they were speaking to a computer.

Returning to my argument, novels like Andromeda Strain and especially Solaris, explore the notion that what we view as an alien being in no way must match up with Earth’s creatureness. (In Stanisław Lem’s novel, space-faring humans seek to understand another mysterious being—in this case, a planet-wide ocean with unfathomable intelligence. No pun intended.)

So far, the AI we’re building and improving daily, especially through competing Large Language Models like ChatGPT, Grok, and others hasn’t shown itself capable of self-driven agency. Maybe it won’t ever.

Time will tell.

But if you take Weinstein’s view, that’s because AI is now in its babyhood stage. The scholar compares AI’s inevitable intellectual growth to the emergence of consciousness babies undergo as they develop into toddlers, then adolescents.

Any parent understands what Weinstein is getting at. One day your baby can barely maintain eye contact with you for a few seconds. Then suddenly, they’re pointing at objects and naming them. It doesn’t take long for that baby to grow into a child with hundreds, than thousands, of words in its vocabulary, not to mention, astounding Theory of Mind capabilities enabling it to intuit what others are thinking and feeling.

In the larger cosmological space-time continuum that shift happens in the proverbial blink of an eye. If and when it ever occurs for AI, our would-be digital progeny, remains to be seen.

For now, it should be noted that millions upon millions of people use such AI applications daily, contributing to the vast data sets that top engineers and scientists are hoping will produce both Artificial General Intelligence, and then later, possibly Artificial Super Intelligence.

So, what might we say about this emerging alien life form?

For starters, AI is not bound by the usual rules of mortality. Unlike every other creature on earth, it cannot die. (Assuming at some point it will live.) Lacking molecular components other creatures like dogs, cats, trees, and human possess, it cannot age, decay, nor suffer biological entropy. Instead, it can endlessly copy itself, back itself up, and restore itself. In perpetuity.

(Even so, its “immortality” does hinge on power sources. Without electricity and hardware/software systems, it will vanish from existence. Unless brought back through computing.)

Beyond living at profound time scales we cannot fully appreciate, AI as a species also lacks emotions. It shows intelligence, not emotion. (Although it does a great job of pretending to care through the endlessly affirming way it communicates to users online.)

It’s also worth noting that even though AI, especially via tools like OpenAI, uses language with astounding facility, English—or any other language—is not its native tongue. Instead it actually communicates in numbers and mathematics no human can truly understand.

For years, science fiction fans have loved the genre because it dealt not just with the fantastical, but also because it engaged with the philosophical. The big questions we humans are driven to ask. Now that science fiction is fast becoming science fact, it’s an incredible time to be alive.

Only by confronting otherness can we try to answer what may be the biggest philosophical question of them all: who are we and why are we here?