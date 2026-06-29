This week, while riding bikes with my 7-year-old, we stopped at a red light that seemed to last forever. Where we live in Southern California traffic lights can take a while to change. But this was no ordinary wait. It felt so interminable that I was reminded of Shel Silverstein’s poem Traffic Light.

The children’s author famous for writing The Giving Tree, Silverstein loves to use exaggeration to paint an indelible picture in the mind’s eye. In Traffic Light he describes a group of motorists who don’t move for weeks, then months and even longer all because their traffic light fails to turn green.

And if you walk by that corner now,

You may think it’s rather strange

To see them there as they hopefully gaze

With the very same smile on their very same face

As they patiently stand in the very same place

And wait for the light to change.

As I stood there with my son waiting for a machine to tell me it was okay to finally cross the street with our bikes, it occurred to me just how easy it is for otherwise intelligent people to surrender their decision-making to faceless machines.

Now that we exist in the AI Age, we can expect to see even more people turn to AI for permission to live their lives.

Need proof? Let’s start with dating.

In a prescient 2018 interview with Wired, historian Yuval Harari said, “In the future, if an algorithm tells you, ‘Don’t date this person,’ you will say, ‘I trust the algorithm more than my own feelings,’ because the algorithm knows me better than I know myself.”

This reality is here.

Just this month Associated Press published an article titled: “AI Chatbots Hit the Dating Scene, Becoming the Lovelorn’s Modern-Day Cyrano.”

For context, the celebrated play, Cyrano de Bergerac, stars Cyrano as a sensitive, intelligent man with one physical flaw: his big nose. Cyrano falls for Roxanne, but she is smitten with the handsome but inarticulate Christian. Cyrano uses his way with words to surreptitiously woo Roxanne on Christian’s behalf because despite his good looks, Christian is incapable of seducing Roxanne with his poor communication skills.

Flash forward to 2026 and a whole crop of modern daters now use AI Chatbots to win the affections of humans, often trusting the machine’s judgment over their own. “AI chatbots have become—for her and many others—de facto dating coaches and relationship experts,” AP reports.

This isn’t the only area where humans have come to trust the machine more than themselves. It’s showing up in parenting too.

A 2026 survey summarized by Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital found that “31% of parents have followed AI advice over their instincts.” Upon assessing more than 1,000 parents nationwide for its conclusions, it found that 81% now use AI for decision-making in the following areas:

· Health or Medical Information: 53%

· Meal Planning or Grocery Lists: 49%

· Behavior Advice: 43%

· Homework or Academic Support: 42%

· Parenting Activities/Crafts: 37%

AI is also shaping career decisions. Back when I was in high school, our counselor gave us assessments to help us determine the best vocational fit. Laughably bad prognosticators, my friends and I dismissed the advice as worthless.

That was then, this is now.

Young people now defer to sites like CareerVillage’s AI Career Coach for job advice. According to its mission: “Coach was created by CareerVillage.org, a nonprofit dedicated to democratizing career information and guidance for underrepresented people. Our mission is to ensure that every learner—regardless of background—has access to high-quality career support that helps them make informed, confident decisions about their future.”

And of course, many of us routinely consult AI for medical matters, often trusting what ChatGPT tells us over our own intuition.

I used it myself recently. When my other son complained about a blister on his toe, I uploaded a picture I took from my phone for a diagnosis that would have cost me over $200, and hours of our time were I to take him to Urgent Care.

(By the way, ChatGPT got it right. We followed its advice and my son got better.)

Reflecting on these developments, I am torn.

On the one hand, I love how easy it is to ask AI which bait I should use this weekend when I take my kids fishing in San Clemente. On the other, I worry about cognitive offloading, “the process by which humans delegate cognitive tasks to external tools or systems” like AI as explained by IEEE.

Eight years ago when I coached high schoolers on writing their college essays, I noticed how many deferred to “authorities” over their own minds. Many lacked critical thinking skills to question the information they read in books or articles that is so fundamental to being a well-adjusted adult.

That contrarian streak, essential to our constitutional republic, had been beaten out of them through an educational system that prizes conformity over contrarianism to earn top grades.

Now that we are in AI Age, I fear more people will either consciously or unconsciously decide the machine knows better and go along with whatever it tells them, whether that advice concerns: dating, parenting, working, medical advice, or anything else life throws at us.

Growing up, Shel Silverstein’s poem haunted me. I pictured those poor souls trapped in their cars, waiting, waiting, waiting for that light to turn red. It never would’ve occurred to me then we’d one day live in a society where people outsource their minds so much, they’d trust a machine over themselves.

What a shame, for as the father of Western Philosophy tells us, “The unexamined life is not worth living.”

***

Worried about your child cognitively offloading their own minds to AI? So am I. That is why I wrote my new book. Click here to join our pre-order list.