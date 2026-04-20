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Diana Lowe's avatar
Diana Lowe
5d

So true! As I use it I notice I have to be careful to not "not" use my own brain because in many ways it is easier than thinking things through. We need to make sure we are teaching and working on our own critical thinking skills more than ever.

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1 reply by Michael Ashley
Mark Bowling's avatar
Mark Bowling
5d

Great article and food for thought!

I recently listened to a podcast, describing the somewhat new Alpha Schools. I’m sure you are familiar that they use AI to teach the traditional subjects during the first half of the day and then allow students to pursue subjects like entrepreneurship, public speaking, and other passion projects in the afternoon. The point was that if you USE AI to answer questions in the morning, you are cheating yourself. If you DON’T USE AI in the afternoon, you’re cheating yourself just as much.

Hopefully, as our education system transforms, this will become more of the norm.

I am also hopeful that AI play a role in helping us become more creative as well. I am encouraging our kids, who are not kids anymore, to spend time with AI every day explaining who they are, what they like to do, what they are passionate about, what problems they see in the world, etc. I want AI to prompt them with questions each day to help them consider new futures and opportunities.

I do believe that using AI effectively involves changing the way, we approach opportunities. Instead of envisioning a solution, and trying to work towards it, I find it much more useful to describe the problem and then prompt AI to ask me clarifying questions that may lead me down the path to a totally different solution.

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1 reply by Michael Ashley
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