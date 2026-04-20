“While Gen Z has long been described as a bit unorthodox in the workplace, a new trend is emerging among younger job seekers: they’re bringing their parents to the interview,” according to Newsweek.

Did you catch that?

Not only are alarming numbers of snowplow parents completing their kids’ homework, now they are physically showing up to help them land jobs. Pollfish reports 20% of 1,000 Gen Z applicants brought along Mom or Dad to an interview.

Before moving on, put yourself in that employer’s shoes. How confident would you be hiring someone who needs parental assistance to get the job?

Now for another pressing question: is AI likely to improve personal resiliency in our youth?

Not if we consult MSN. According to a recent report, college students can barely participate in class because they are outsourcing their thinking to machines.

One student at Yale University, identified as Amanda, told CNN that the monotonous prose of ChatGPT is even seeping into Ivy-league seminars. As the student and her classmates have observed, in-class conversations among peers are becoming increasingly flat and predictable, a symptom of students leaning on AI to think through discussions for them…. Amanda isn’t alone. One of her peers, Jessica, said that the start of every class kicks off an AI mad dash. “At the beginning of class, you could see every single person putting every single PDF [into AI],” the Yale senior told CNN.

Anyone who has been tracking school performance in recent decades could have seen this disaster coming. Years ago, I worked as a college essay coach. It didn’t matter that universities had drastically shortened the word count requirements from 850 to 250, many still struggled to write. Anything.

That’s not all.

Most students I coached couldn’t even generate an idea worth writing about. They lacked imagination, not just technical writing skills.

The internet is one culprit for the problem. What do we expect to happen when young people are raised to “Google it” every time they don’t know an answer? All that convenience breeds dependency. You don’t have to know the Founding Fathers or the constitutional amendments because the information is always waiting to be copied and pasted from Wikipedia.

But what if Wikipedia is wrong?

What if it’s deliberately wrong to serve a certain agenda as I explain in Neuromined: Triumphing Over Technological Tyranny (Fast Company)? Most people, young or old, will never know. They’ve outsourced their thinking to computers that tell them what they want to hear on demand. Even if that means the AI is hallucinating.

Actually, AI just made the Wikipedia problem worse.

It’s bad enough that most people, young ones especially, use such “authoritative” sources unthinkingly. Nowadays, AI often defers to Wikipedia and other dubious sources as gospel truth.

This brings us back to the tragedy of college.

The irony is that institutions of higher education are supposed to encourage contrarian thinking. Some of my fondest classroom memories involved lively debates about contested issues like homelessness and politics.

But to intellectually spar with someone else, you have to do the hard mental work of engaging with ideas. You have to read good books and take an interest in the world around you. Most of all, you have to possess confidence in your own opinions and beliefs.

But how can you achieve that level of competence when you never take the training wheels off the bike of your own mind?

Answer: you can’t.

The problem is our shortcut society.

The world has become a place of abundance in which we revile work for work’s sake. Madison Avenue, and the intellectual architects behind it, like Edward Bernays, successfully convinced the public into believing hard work should be avoided at all costs. That if we just make things more convenient life will provide us the happiness we seek.

The truth is, happiness is not some external goal we can attain. It’s within us already, should we reframe our thinking. As the book, The Gap and the Gain by Benjamin Hardy and Dan Sullivan, explains, “Happiness is not something you pursue. Happiness is not somewhere in the future. Decades of scientific research is clear on this point: happiness is where you start, not where you finish.”

Another line from the book gets to the heart of it: “Everything in life happens FOR you, not TO you.”

All those well-meaning parents are really doing their kids a disservice by stepping in for them. Life won’t get easier for a new employee once his mom or dad helps them land a job. Neither will a young person receive any enlightening wisdom in college because AI told them what to say in class to appear smart.

There is no shortcut to knowledge, just as there is no shortcut to happiness. The only way out is through. In the same way we work out to train our bodies, we must embrace working out our minds.

By not taking shortcuts.

That means it doesn’t matter if Mom and Dad can go to interviews for you. You have to do it yourself. It doesn’t matter that AI can give you an answer. Go find it yourself. If you don’t, you will be the one to suffer.

And eventually, society will too.