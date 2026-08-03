The AI Philosopher

The AI Philosopher

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Paul Moody's avatar
Paul Moody
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I suspect that some of the databases I use in work use AI, but I personally do not. I also do not like cars that want to do my driving for me, auto-correct in word processing, and gadgets that correct my singing. It's much more fun to do it myself. I'm not perfect (but pretty darned close) and don't need perfect results. Perfect, even in AI, is the enemy of good.......

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