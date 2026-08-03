Mention Risky Business to pretty much anyone and the first image that comes to mind is the famous scene where Tom Cruise rocks out in his skivvies to Bob Seger’s classic: “Old Time Rock and Roll.”

That’s a great cinematic moment, but it’s not what I want to talk about.

The movie’s opener is.

As a refresher, the film opens with Tom Cruise recounting a dream. For some unknown reason, he finds himself in a stranger’s bathroom where a beautiful girl is taking a shower.

She invites him to “wash her back.”

Sex-crazed teenager that he is, Cruise doesn’t need to be asked twice. Except when he tries to reach her, he keeps getting lost in all the steam.

“Finally, I get to the door,” he explains in voice-over. “And I find myself in a room full of kids taking their college boards.”

Cruise is stunned to realize he’s over three hours late. He has only two minutes to take the entire test.

“I’ve just made a terrible mistake,” he says. “I’ll never get to college. My life is over.”

***

Most of us have had a nightmare like this. Not the shower part. The sickening realization you have to take a test you didn’t prepare for.

Uncertainty is the reason it’s such a frightening dream. Humans fear the unknown. In fact, one of Tom Cruise’s biggest challenges in Risky Business is his uncertain future. (That’s also Dustin Hoffman’s hang-up in The Graduate.)

I can recall feeling such vexing uncertainty in my early 20s.

The branch of Philosophy called Existentialism even has a term for it: angst. Danish thinker Soren Kierkegaard dubbed it “the dizziness of freedom.”

What’s different between now and 1983, when Risky Business premiered, is artificial intelligence. AI has come to alleviate uncertainty at a dizzying scale that’s almost impossible to comprehend.

No, I am not talking about uncertainty over job displacement or Terminator-style annihilation. If anything, concerns about these unknowns have only spiked since 2022 when ChatGPT broke the internet.

What I mean are the daily uncertainties that have beset humankind since time immemorial. Here’s an example. Just today, I used AI to advise me what time I should arrive at the airport to make my morning flight.

That’s a minor example but an important one. There are countless others. Here are but a few items people now consult AI for:

Health Questions

“Should I see a doctor for this strange cut on my arm that hasn’t healed?”

Directions

“Is it quicker to take the 405 or the 5 at rush hour on a Monday?”

Career Assistance

“I want to ask my boss for a raise, but she might say no. How can I convince her to say yes?”

Food Concerns

“I am allergic to nuts. If I eat this will anything bad happen to me?”

Gift Giving

“My dad is an antique car buff. What present can I get him for his birthday?”

As you can imagine, the list goes on and on. Why is this so helpful? I have a theory. AI has taken on a parental role in our lives.

I know this sounds odd but stay with me here. As little kids growing up, our mom and dad often appeared to us as outsized figures of authority, especially if they proved themselves to be adept and genuinely knowledgeable. (If they were clueless, abusive, or absent, this analogy can break down a bit.)

Think about how children pepper their parents with questions:

· Why is the sky blue?

· Why can’t I stay up past my bedtime?

· Why can’t I put lima beans up my nose?

That last one is very important to know.

However, as time passes and kids make the leap to adulthood, something disturbing happens. Not only do we realize Mom and Dad don’t really know nearly as much as we thought they did; neither do most other adults. In fact, we realize, we are all on our own.

Talk about uncertainty! It becomes an inescapable, painful fact of life. Until the search engine came around, we were left to our own devices to figure out all the many, many things we did not know.

And though it’s only been a few decades since we could google anything, it’s tough to imagine a time before we had such knowledge at our fingertips.

But there is a world of difference between a search engine that spits out facts and AI that can make predictions and actually advise you.

This brings me back to Tom Cruise.

It’s no secret today’s youth are filled with uncertainty. Just like their parents and all the adults they share this planet with, there is so much they simply do not know. AI can alleviate such fears, answering endless questions that fill humanity with anxiety.

But there is a problem, one we do not address enough as a culture: infantilization, to borrow from our parental metaphor. Before Google could supply us with facts, we had to figure out our way in the dark. We turned to libraries and research as well as wise and knowledgeable experts.

We also benefited from life experiences to cast out uncertainty.

Now that AI can not only deliver facts on demand but even offer advice, why shouldn’t we trust it like we would our mom and dad? For one thing, AI can be wrong. Not only does it hallucinate, i.e., make up things to please users when it doesn’t know the answer, it possesses bias. (Just like our parents.)

Depending on which frontier model you use, there are built-in assumptions that comprise AI’s framework of reality. In other words, it is not an objective source. Just like Wikipedia, it has a worldview that may or may not dovetail with our own beliefs.

The real problem we need to contemplate is what happens when people shut their own brains off because they think AI is smarter than them. It’s only been a few years since ChatGPT took AI mainstream.

What happens when the younger generation, the one that grew up with AI in their back pocket, begins to defer to these thinking machines over their own minds?

It’s easy to imagine this happening the more AI occupies a parental role. Because as Tom Cruise showed us back in the ‘80s, uncertainty is no fun.

AI promises to take away such pain. But at what cost?

I’d argue our future.

****

Worried about parenting in the AI Age? I share similar concerns. That’s why I wrote my new book. Click here to join my pre-order list.